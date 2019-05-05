|
|
John K. Corvin John passed away at the Weatherly Inn on April 30, 2019, at the age of 87. John was born in Tacoma and lived here his entire life. He graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School, Bellarmine Prep High School, St. Martin's College and Seattle University. John went on to work for Pierce County in 1953 and retired in 1985 as Supervisor of the Chambers Creek Road Department. John was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Corvin and his wife Sonia. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 5/7/19, 9:00 am St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019