Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Funeral Home
1002 S. Yakima Ave.
Tacoma, WA 98405
(253) 572-6003
Resources
More Obituaries for John Corvin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. Corvin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John K. Corvin Obituary
John K. Corvin John passed away at the Weatherly Inn on April 30, 2019, at the age of 87. John was born in Tacoma and lived here his entire life. He graduated from Holy Rosary Grade School, Bellarmine Prep High School, St. Martin's College and Seattle University. John went on to work for Pierce County in 1953 and retired in 1985 as Supervisor of the Chambers Creek Road Department. John was preceded in death by his mother Josephine Corvin and his wife Sonia. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday 5/7/19, 9:00 am St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, followed by a committal service at Calvary Cemetery. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Funeral Home
Download Now