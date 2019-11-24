Home

John "Bert" Kelsey John "Bert" Kelsey passed away October 29, 2019 he was 83 years old. Leaving behind a wife Virginia, of 62 years. He has 3 children Becky, Barbara, Shawn, and 11 grandchildren. Bert was in the army for 4 years and was honorably discharged. He then went into electrical apprenticeship local 76. He retired from Totem Electric after many years of service. He was loved by all and had a great sense of humor. He was country through and through from his music to his boots and hat. He leaves behind loving memories for his family and friends.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 24, 2019
