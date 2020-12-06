John Lee Gilchrist, Jr.

October 2, 1951 - November 25, 2020

University Place, Washington - John L. Gilchrist, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on November 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. John was born on October 2, 1951 to John L. Gilchrist, Sr. and Alene B. Gilchrist and grew up in University Place, Washington. He attended Curtis High School, graduating in 1970 and went on to W.S.U. where he was a member of Lambda Chi fraternity. John graduated with a degree in Fine Arts in 1974.

John and his brother Gary were the third generation to enter the family business, started by his grandfather, James M.H. Gilchrist. He learned every aspect of the business, eventually earning the title of Dealer and owner. Early in his career he met the love of his life, Barbara Jean Myers and they were married July 1977.

John served his community on the board of the Better Business Bureau and eventually as President of the BBB. As a result of his work for the athletic boosters John was honored with the Hall of Fame Award at Charles Wright Academy where his daughter attended school.

Many of John's interests included hunting, fishing, collecting and restoring cars, attending sporting events and traveling around the world. The most important aspect of John's life was his family. John and Barb's daughter, Stephanie, was active in sports throughout high school and college and there was not an event they would miss. He was very proud of Stephanie when she joined the family business becoming part of the fourth generation as an owner. Stephanie married Tyler Legary and their children, Carter and Reese enjoyed 'papa' supporting them in all of their activities as well. John has left a strong legacy in his family who will always cherish their memories together.

John was preceded in death by his father, John L. Gilchrist, Sr. and his mother, Alene B. Gilchrist. He leaves behind his wife Barbara, daughter Stephanie, son-in-law Tyler, his adored grandchildren, Carter and Reese. John also leaves behind his mother and father-in-law, Jack and Phyllis Myers, sister-in-law Diane Hutton (Bob), brother-in-law Mike Myers (Liz) and brother Gary Gilchrist (Gwendolyn) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of John's life will be at a later date as a result of COVID. The family is requesting no flowers but if you wish to contribute to an organization John and Barbara supported please send donations to South Sound CARE Foundation, PO Box 1314, Tacoma





