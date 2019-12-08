|
John Lee Martin Stockman Sept. 4, 1971 - Nov. 23, 2019 John passed from this life on November 23, 2019 into eternal life with Jesus. John lived at home with his parents his entire 48 years. He was a loving child with loving parents. John liked playing his music loud knowing every lyric. He frequently went to Goodwill to add to his tape collection. John regularly visited Multicare Center and Glad dances and celebrated each holiday with enthusiasm. John is survived by his parents, Peggy & Hank, his sisters Barbara & Debbra and his brothers Scott & Steve. John will be remembered for his unconditional love, sense of humor and his big smile.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019