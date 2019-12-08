Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Stockman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lee Martin Stockman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Lee Martin Stockman Obituary
John Lee Martin Stockman Sept. 4, 1971 - Nov. 23, 2019 John passed from this life on November 23, 2019 into eternal life with Jesus. John lived at home with his parents his entire 48 years. He was a loving child with loving parents. John liked playing his music loud knowing every lyric. He frequently went to Goodwill to add to his tape collection. John regularly visited Multicare Center and Glad dances and celebrated each holiday with enthusiasm. John is survived by his parents, Peggy & Hank, his sisters Barbara & Debbra and his brothers Scott & Steve. John will be remembered for his unconditional love, sense of humor and his big smile.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -