John Maguire John Joseph Kerwin Maguire, of Upland, California, at age 62, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, on April 6, 2019 in Puyallup, Washington. Born February 4, 1957 in Escondido, California, to Martha and the late Ronald Maguire. John was the loving husband of Patricia Anne Maguire for 25 years, and an amazing Father to his sons Austin and JJ Maguire. John worked as a Long Haul and Local Truck Driver for JB hunt and retired from FedEx. He enjoyed football, baseball, and a good game of darts. Time with his wife, sons and extended family was something he valued above all else. John is preceded in death by his father, Ronald; brothers, Ron and Big Bob; and by his nephew, Robbie. John is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, Austin and JJ; mother, Martha; sister, Michelle; and his nephew, Sean Foley. All are welcome to join in sharing stories and memories at the celebration of John's Life. Celebration will be Held at Fairfield Marriott in Puyallup, on April 13th, at 3PM. 202 15th Ave SW, Puyallup, 253-770-3100.

