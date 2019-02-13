John Martin Colyer February 19, 1945 January 30, 2019 John Martin Colyer was born February 19, 1945, in Pasco, WA. to Marjorie L. (Cutler) & Wilton R. Colyer. He died January 30, 2019 at home in Eatonville due to congestive heart failure. When John was four the family moved to Eatonville, where he remained the rest of his life. During his school years he was active in sports and was named "all-conference guard" for his outstanding performance in football. After graduating high school he began work as a logger for Swanson Brothers Logging. He also worked for The Weyerhauser Co., Swan Lake Dairy and Puget Energy. In 1965 he married Dorothy (Dee) Lane, with whom he had two daughters. Several years later he was briefly married to his second wife, Juanita Woods-Morrison. John's preferred activities were out of doors walking, hunting, kayaking or shoot-ing. He was also a gun collector. He was hard work-ing, shy, gentle, stubborn, a popular dancer, had a good sense of humor & didn't like crowds or traffic. John is survived by his two daughters; Sherri Valdez (Rick) of Moses Lake, and Kelli Powell of Spokane; grandson Jesse Rose of Spokane; granddaughter Sydney Rose and great-grandson Ryder Rose of Puyallup. He is also survived by two brothers, Grant Colyer of Auburn, & Drew Davies (Linda) of Harstine Island; and two sisters, Tracy Roberts of Port Angeles and Tamara Pearce (David) of Shade Gap, PA. The family has requested that donations, in lieu of flowers, be made in his name to the . There will be a Celebration of John's life at the Eaton-ville Eagles Hall on Saturday, February 16, at 3:00PM. All who knew him are welcome to participate.

