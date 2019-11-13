|
|
John Martin Potter Dec. 21, 1942 Nov. 7, 2019 John grew up in N. Tacoma and spent most all of his summers out on Vashon Island.He would glow as he told stories of the old mosquito fleet and rowing around the Island in a claw foot bathtub with his friend.He graduated from Washington State University with a degree in Anthropology and then joined the Navy.He served in the "Silent Service" as an Electrician's Mate where he earned his Shellback and his Dolphins and was discharged as a Petty Officer Second Class (E5). After he got out of the Navy, he met the love of his life in Portland, OR.Betty and John were married on March 17, 1973.They relocated to Tacoma, WA and John started a new career as a computer programmer before being such a thing was cool. They relocated to Puyallup and spent the next 40 years in their home there. Of course, he still spent as much summer time as he could out at Vashon! John was an extremely dedicated family man whose favorite thing was spending time with his children and grandchildren.His second passion in life was his "Magic Lanterns".He had a large collection of the handmade glass slides numbering in the tens of thousands.As an avid historian, John belonged to several historical societies and offered his services whenever he could to share a bit of history, especially if it was of the Pacific Northwest! John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Betty; his children, Allin (Theresa), Amy (Michael), David (Lindsey), and Dennis; 10 grandchildren; and by his sisters, Ruth (Kip) and Jane. John went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family. Services will be held at Central Bible EFC, 1414 N. Huson Street, Tacoma, WA 98406 at 1 PM on Saturday, Nov 16, 2019. There is a guest book online at https://www.newtacoma.com/obituary/john-potter
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 13, 2019