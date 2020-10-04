John Maxwell (Max) Paris

December 13, 1991 - August 21, 2020

Malaga, Washington - You are probably looking at his picture and thinking "Too young!" Max was only 28 when he left us following years of struggling with anxiety, addiction, depression and sleep issues, all a slippery slope.

Max was a beautiful human being with an infectious smile that always made you feel better. He was a soft spoken, deep thinker with swagger but never arrogance. People were drawn to Max and felt safe around him, especially children and he was always so selfless with his time. Whether it was kids who never wanted to stop playing or some friend or family that didn't ask but needed company, Max just knew.

At birth, Max was 10 days overdue. He entered this world hollering and waving his hands as if to say "I AM HERE!" While his parents were busy nurturing Maxman . . . his brothers were plotting ways to give him wedgies and his sissies were planning the next dress up party with him as their real life doll. It was a full house and he was a large part of our joy.

Later in life, Max relocated from Puyallup to Wenatchee to move his life in a new direction. It wasn't long before Max found himself surrounded by great people who added to his family and became his tribe. He blossomed from a skinny, strung out kid, to a strong, loving man who was deeply loved back.

In the end, the darkness of addiction in Max's past became too much. While his family and loved ones mourn deeply now, they will honor him by carrying on, living and loving to the max!

Max's parents and family are deeply grateful for the services that the suicide hotline provided. As much as Max loved his family – he struggled with sharing his burden. His friends and family will continue to honor Max with the many stories of memories never to be forgotten.

Max is survived by: His Mother, Michelle Paris McKenna, Step Father, Joe McKenna and Father, John Paris

Grandparents: Mike & Jayne Hoyt, Joan Sprouse, and Glenda Cox

Siblings: Justin Paris (Beccie) and daughter Isabella, Andrea Paris, Nick Colton (Ashley) Jennifer Paris–Boub (Ryan) and their children Cameron and Conner. Amanda Paris (Nate)

His many beloved Aunts and Uncles: Mike (his special "cookie" person) & Tina Gibson, Candy & Chuck Sundsmo and so very many more.

Beloved Cousins: Ryan Gibson (Niccole) Jordan (Chloe) Paris, Nicole Reutzel, and countless more.

In our son's spirit we ask everyone to "MAXMIZE YOUR DAY" and let people know you want to talk and/or need help.

Rest in peace our precious Maxman





