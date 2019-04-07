John "Jack" Michael Crawford John "Jack" Michael Crawford, 91, of Des Moines, Washington died peacefully at Swedish Hospital on March 25, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. Jack is survived by his wife Janet of 19 years, daughter Kathleen (David) Wilson, son Patrick Crawford, stepdaughters Susan (Scott) Stultz, Linda Romero, son-in-law David Hart, sister Mary Kate Crawford, brother James Crawford, and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet, of 42 years, daughter Linda Hart, and son Michael Crawford. Jack was born December 4, 1927, in Everett, Washington to James and Mary (Stenson) Crawford. He graduated from Stadium High School in Tacoma, Washington. After high school graduation, Jack was stationed at Fort Lewis and recruited to West Point where he taught courses in barbed wire and knot tying. Jack served 11 months and 28 days. While Jack was stationed at West Point, Jack would go into New York City where he developed a love for plays and museums. He returned to Tacoma after discharge and attended the University of Washington (majoring in chemical engineering). Jack was drafted just before he turned 26 and was assigned to Fort Ord in California and the Presidio as a cartoonist working with the mixed print ink to get a perfect blue. Later he was recruited to type Morning Reports for soldiers who went AWOL or had deserted. After his discharge, Jack went on to earn his J.D. from American University in Washington D.C. and became a member of the Virginia State Bar Association. After graduating from American University, Jack worked at the U.S. Patent Office in Washington D.C. before embarking on his 54-year career as a patent attorney for the Weyerhaeuser Company. Jack retired from the Weyerhaeuser Company in 2012 at the age of 84 as a legacy employee with over 50 years of employment. Jack enjoyed watching the Mariners; listening to music, especially classical and jazz; watching movies; and reading, including 3 newspapers every day. Jack also loved visiting with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jack was a very loving and generous man to both his family and friends. He will be loved and missed by all who knew him. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 22975-24th Avenue S., Des Moines, WA 98198. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Families for Early Autism Treatment (FEAT) https://bensfund.seahawks.com or The Sophia Way https://sophiaway.org. Friends and family are invited to share memories and sign the online guest book at www.yahnandsons.com.

