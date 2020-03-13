|
|
John Michael Powell John Michael was born on March 23rd, 1993 and passed away on March 4th, 2020. He was about to turn 27 years old this month, when his life was cut short. All though he lived a short life, he accomplished great things. John Michael graduated from Franklin Pierce High School and Pierce Community College through the Running Start Program, obtaining his High School Diploma and his Associates Degree simultaneously. John Michael then went on to achieve the Dean's List and acquired his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Washington. He loved the sport of fishing and playing on his XBOX. He is survived by his mother, Mikki Lee Parker; grandmother, Mary Anne Buchanan; grandfather, William Buchanan; his great aunts, Marie Schnaitman and Delores Lindner; his half-sister, Megan Powell; and surrogate father, Salvador Treto. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Robert Eric Parker. John Michael will be greatly missed by all. We love you John Michael. There will be no memorial services outside of the immediate family. However, guests may visit the website at www.newtacoma.com to sign the guest book and leave written messages.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 13, 2020