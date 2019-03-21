Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John McGiffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Noble McGiffin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Noble McGiffin Obituary
John Noble McGiffin John Noble McGiffin, 71, of Lakewood Washington passed away peacefully on Monday March 18th surrounded by his wife and children. He is preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Sister. He is survived by his wife Laurel of 44 years, 5 children and 18 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23 at 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 10018 Farwest Drive S.W. Lakewood Washington 98498
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.