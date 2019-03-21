|
John Noble McGiffin John Noble McGiffin, 71, of Lakewood Washington passed away peacefully on Monday March 18th surrounded by his wife and children. He is preceded in death by his Father, Mother and Sister. He is survived by his wife Laurel of 44 years, 5 children and 18 grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday March 23 at 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 10018 Farwest Drive S.W. Lakewood Washington 98498
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 21, 2019