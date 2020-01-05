Home

John O';Sullivan Obituary
John O'Sullivan 09/10/1929 - 12/29/2019 After a lifetime of selfless generosity, an unconditional love for his family and friends, and a deep, abounding faith, John O'Sullivan departed this world and was welcomed home on December 29, 2019. John was born in 1929 in Brosna, County Kerry, Ireland. After attending the seminary there, he traveled by boat to the United States, with his dearest friend, Father Patrick Godley, and began a 20 year career as a Catholic priest. John was blessed to be able to serve the parishioners of Holy Cross (Tacoma), Our Lady Star of the Sea (Bremerton), Holy Rosary (Seattle), St. Joseph's (Ferndale), and All Saints (Puyallup). After much reflection and prayer, John felt the Lord was calling him to serve Him in a different way. He was laicized by the Vatican and subsequently got married and started a family. He is survived by his wife, Claudia; his children, Jean, Steve, John and Maree; his nine grandchildren; and his siblings Sheila, Michael, Teresa, and Timmie. John is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary, his sisters Maureen and Joan, and his beloved dog Molly. Funeral services will be held on January 17th, 2020, at Holy Cross, 5510 N 44th St, Tacoma, WA 98407 at 12:00 p.m. with a reception to follow at the church hall. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to either the or . Please visit www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 5, 2020
