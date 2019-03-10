John Parks John P. Parks, 73, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully following a brief battle with cancer. Early on, he followed his passion and love of the sea by joining the United States Navy to serve as a submarine sailor during the Vietnam War. Upon returning, he embarked on a career as a sheet metal estimator and businessman. While he was successful in this regard, his children and grandchildren will always be his crowning achievement. With his guidance, we are forever changed; he taught us to understand the true meaning of family. We wish him well in his new beginning and look forward to being with him on that day when our names are called. He is survived by his wife Teri; his sons, John, Michael and Kyle; and his grandchildren, Kelsey, Julia, Kendall, Michael, Victoria, James and Maylee.

