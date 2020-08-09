John Patrick O'Connor John P. O'Connor, age 74, died July 3rd from complications of lung cancer. John was born March 31, 1946 in Longview, Washington, the youngest of five sons of Marcus and Viola O'Connor. He grew up in Kelso, Washington, an outstanding athlete and proud Kelso High School Hilander, and graduated high school in 1964. With an education degree from Central Washington University, John taught junior high school science in Longview for five years, and participated in education reform and labor relations issues as representative of the Longview Education Association and the Washington Education Association. Fascinated by the law and the work of attorneys he admired, he resolved to change careers and was admitted to University of Puget Sound Law School in 1973. That summer O'Connor married Paula Calbom of Longview, and the two made their home in Tacoma, where they lived together for 47 years of happy marriage. John worked initially with Johnson, Lane and Gallagher and cited partner Edward Lane as a lifelong mentor and friend. He was a founding partner of Smith, Alling, Hudson and O'Connor, which still flourishes today as one of Tacoma's principal law firms, and ended his career in private practice. Colleagues and clients consistently mention John's personal integrity and strong moral compass in their remembrances and reflections. John and Paula enjoyed a full life of hard work and appreciated its rewards. They traveled extensively, with New York and Paris favorite destinations, and belonged to two golf clubs, Cordevalle in San Martin, California, and their home course, Tacoma Country and Golf Club. They hosted hundreds of family events, swimming and golf outings, and wine tastings at TCGC, which will host an event in John's honor when health and safety issues permit. John O'Connor was a loving, even-tempered and generous man, in both his personal and professional lives. Notoriously, he could calm any crying baby dubbed the "Baby Whisperer" by the family and developed special relationships with his three nieces, Christina Calbom Hanson, Kathleen Roe Teaderman, and Paula Roe Newby, and his nephew Harry Calbom IV. Worldly wise and competitive, he loved all-night games of poker and listed as a major accomplishment making the final table at the Senior World Series of Poker in Las Vegas. John is survived by his loving wife Paula O'Connor and her siblings and their spouses: Hal and Carol Calbom, and Holly Calbom Roe and GM Roe; his nieces and nephews; and their babies, grand-nephews Cole and Emmett Calbom and grand-nieces Cassidy and Fiona Hanson. John often stated that his life held a great deal more than he'd ever hoped or expected, that he felt blessed with a wonderful family life and love for his profession, and he only wished it could have lasted forever. He is dearly loved and will be greatly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store