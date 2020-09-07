John Peter Whittall August 7, 1934 September 2, 2020 Pete Whittall of Anderson Island, Washington died peacefully on September 2nd with his wife Eve by his side. Pete led a joyful life and especially loved traveling, whether it was within the USA or the World, or simply vacationing on Hood Canal and Lake Chelan. He enjoyed tailgating at UW Husky games and going to Seattle Mariner games. Once he even daringly bought a racehorse and spent time at the track. But whatever it was, it had to include the family. After graduating from St. Martin's High School Pete joined the US Army and later graduated from University of Puget Sound. He worked for Weyerhaeuser for 17 years with stops in Snoqualmie, Longview, Springfield, Longview, and Federal Way. He left Weyerhaeuser in 1980 to start his own company Whittall Management Group retiring in 1998. He found time to become an Auburn City Councilman and served for twelve years, served as president of the Auburn Rotary Club, and president of the local homeowner's association. He was active with various charities throughout his career helping disabled children and persons with mental health issues plus he endowed a perpetual scholarship at University of Puget Sound for independent married students especially with children. He was preceded in death by his parents; Jack and Avis (Baker) Whittall, and his first wife; Lucille (Deschamps) Whittall. He is survived by his wife Eve Whittall and seven kids: Jack (Christy), Geoff (Julie), Jennifer Whale (Jack), Joan Welsh (Bryan), Mary Aubert (Curt), Mike (Susie), and Avis Denman (Paul), along with 21 grandkids and 11 great grandkids who all loved him dearly. He cherished holidays and a family gathering was best whether for any reason or no reason at all. He was our rock and will be greatly missed! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association
or the Auburn Valley Humane Society.