John R. Medovitch John R. Medovitch, born in McKees Rocks, PA, passed away on December 13, 2018 at the age of 79 in Tacoma, WA. He now joins his parents and his brother, James "Jim" Medovitch, who died in 2013 and whom John missed very much. John worked as an aerospace machinist for several decades, first for McDonnell Douglas in California and then for Boeing in Washington. He retired from Boeing in 2002. In his retirement, he had plenty of time to enjoy his hobbies which included target shooting, movies, debating current events and tinkering around the house. John made a point of remembering the name of everyone he met and had a gruff, dry sense of humor that people instantly loved. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Huguette, his daughters Janet and Jaime, his son John, his younger brother William "Bill" (Susan) and 4 grandchildren. He has been a loving husband and dad and will be missed. John served in the U.S. Army and will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 28, 2019