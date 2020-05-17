John R. Twaites III Friday the 13th of March we lost a son, brother, and friend. He loved kids and animals and to make people laugh. After a long illness he'd grown tired of being sick and wanted to go fishing. So he left for the Great Lake in the sky where there's no license needed and no limit, to catch the elusive "big one". He is greatly missed. We wish him peace and happiness.



