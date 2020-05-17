John R. Twaites III
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John R. Twaites III Friday the 13th of March we lost a son, brother, and friend. He loved kids and animals and to make people laugh. After a long illness he'd grown tired of being sick and wanted to go fishing. So he left for the Great Lake in the sky where there's no license needed and no limit, to catch the elusive "big one". He is greatly missed. We wish him peace and happiness.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved