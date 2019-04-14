|
|
John Omer Roy John Omer Roy, 57, died unexpectedly on April 5, 2019. He was born in Tacoma, on September 22, 1961, the son of Kenneth and Janice (Omodt) Roy. John was a graduate of Rogers High School in Puyallup, and went on to build his career in construction. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. In addition to his mother, John is survived by his two sons, Kenny and Connor Roy; his fianc‚e, Tina Nadzak; siblings, Susan (Michael) Petersen, Patrick (Denise) Roy, Michael (Cheryl) Roy; Cheryl Kramer, and Julie (Doug) Gines; many nieces and nephews; his former wife, Dianne Roy; his step mother Darline Lande; step sisters, Sandra Bales, Marcie Gonzalez; and step brother Brad Cain. A memorial service will be celebrated at 11am, on Thursday, April 18, at the Aspen Chapel in the Celebration of Life Center at Mountain View Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood. A reception will follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Apr. 14, 2019