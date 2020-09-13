John Rutledge Winters, DDS John Winters was born in Tacoma, Washington to Lilian and Ken Winters on August 25, 1930. He passed away August 31, 2020. He grew up in Puyallup on Pioneer Ave, then attended high school in Banning, California. He graduated from Banning High School as class president. His mother passed while he was a teenager. To his good fortune, his maternal grandfather, Orley Rutledge was active in his life. He attended the College of Puget Sound followed by University of Washington. He was a member of Delta Upsilon fraternity. He earned a degree in chemistry, and a doctorate of dental surgery, graduating from the University of Washington School of Dentistry in 1956. Following graduation, he served two years of active duty as an officer in the US Navy. He continued to serve in the reserves, eventually retiring at the rank of Commander. He greatly enjoyed his dental practice in Lakewood for 45 years, retiring in 2001. He served as an agent for the Washington State Board of Dental Examiners, and a full term on the Dental Quality Assurance Commission, serving as president during the term. He began his happy marriage of forty-six years to Dede in 1974. Together they enjoyed gourmet cooking, tennis, travel, golf, friends, and mostly each other. They were active members of the Tacoma Country and Golf Club and Lakewood Racquet Club. He joined the Country Club in 1962 and maintained their membership his entire life. He also served as president of the Racquet Club. He volunteered with numerous community organizations including as president of the Tacoma Actors Guild. They traveled extensively throughout his life, visiting all seven continents, including John climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. John also enjoyed the Gyro Club of Tacoma, and the members reported he was the "chief party organizer." They spent the last twenty years wintering in Palm Desert. He enjoyed time with his children and grandchildren. He enjoyed teaching and mentoring the things that he loved, like cooking. He had a great sense of humor that stayed with him. He liked to dress up and opted for bold colors and statements. He loved reading, and always had a book, the newspaper, Time, and National Geographic. He is survived by his wife, Dede Winters, the Rowe family, Susan, Tom, Sheila, and Diana, the Winters family, Jack, Sadie and Grega, the Goodwin family, Jeffrey, Elizabeth, Caroline, and Lauren, Michelle Goodwin, Julie Anderson, and the Eley family, Melinda, Brent, Paxton, Schuyler and Griffen. We are grateful for the wonderful care he received at the Gravelly Lake Adult Family Home and from MultiCare Hospice. In commemoration of his life, he would recommend to eat well prepared food, and enjoy your friends and family. His was a life well lived.



