1/1
John S. Wells
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John S. Wells John S. Wells passed away at age 93 on August 28, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1926 in Tacoma WA. He was one of nine children born to John A. and Florence Wells. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a Trappist monk, a member of Sheet Metal Union #66, a drug and alcohol counselor. He was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn, his daughter Linda Williams, and son Richard Wells; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Florence Guthrie and Mary Haynie. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 17th, 11am at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sep. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved