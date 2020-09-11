John S. Wells John S. Wells passed away at age 93 on August 28, 2020. He was born on December 29, 1926 in Tacoma WA. He was one of nine children born to John A. and Florence Wells. He was a U.S. Army veteran, a Trappist monk, a member of Sheet Metal Union #66, a drug and alcohol counselor. He was an avid sports fan. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Carolyn, his daughter Linda Williams, and son Richard Wells; 4 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by two sisters, Florence Guthrie and Mary Haynie. A funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, September 17th, 11am at All Saints Catholic Church in Puyallup Washington.



