John Sather
1942 - 2020
September 24, 2020
Lacey, Washington - On September 24, 2020, John "Jack" Sather, loving husband and father, passed away in Lacey, Washington. Jack was born September 1, 1942, to Oscar and Edna Sather in Portland, Oregon.
He is survived by his wife, Marcia Stearns; brother, Gary Sather; daughters, Amy Flanigan, and Megan Patzer; and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life may be held when we can gather again. Donations in Jack's memory may be made to the Panorama Benevolent Fund in Lacey, Washington.
To view his full obituary or to leave condolences/memories, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.


Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 8, 2020.
