|
|
John "Jack" Soltis Jr. John (Jack) Joseph Soltis Jr was born November 28th, 1932 in Tacoma WA. He passed away surrounded by family on March 14th, 2020 from Dementia. Preceded in death were his parents John and Mary Soltis & sister Delores Silva. John graduated from Bellarmine Prep High School in 1951. He joined the Army in 1952 and served two years and was honorably discharged in December 1954. While home on leave from the Army, he met Rosemarie Buergler and began writing to her. In Dec. 1954 they were engaged and married on April 16th, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Tacoma. They owned and operated a grocery store in PeEll, WA, working side by side for 20 years. After selling the store, John kept busy taking care of the rental property he owned. He also maintained a beautiful yard with many flowers, dahlias being one of his favorite flowers. Being retired they were able to travel. They took many bus tours throughout the US and Europe. When the bus trips became harder to do, they began going on cruises. They took cruises throughout Europe, Asia, South America and the US. John was a loving husband and best friend to Rosemarie, his wife of 64 years and 11 months. He was so loved and will be missed so much. He is survived by his wife Rosemarie, his sister in law Sally Green and her husband Dan Green, and nephews Terrence Green and Kevin Green. There will be a graveside service at the Sumner Cemetery on Friday, March 20th, 2020 at 2:30pm Rest in peace my love, no more pain. Love you forever.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 18, 2020