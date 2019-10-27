|
John Stephen Strojan Nov. 27, 1943 - Oct. 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of John Stephen Strojan announce his passing on Tuesday, October 15th, 2019. Born November 27, 1943 in Tacoma, Washington; Graduated from Fife High School in 1961 and played varsity basketball for Ed Pepple, he was a full scholarship basketball player for Jerry Vermillion at St. Martin's College; was sales manager for North Pacific Lumber in Waynesboro, MS and Portland, Or, then ended his 40 year career at Shamrock Lumber Company, Beaverton, Or. Donations can be made in Steve's name to the Jerry Vermillion Endowment Fund c\o St. Martin's University, Department of Institutional Advancement, or a . Steve is survived by sons, Anthony and Jason (Kristin) and 5 grandchildren, Nathan, Sean, Audrey, Ava and Luke, brother Vince (Sandy), 4 nephews, 1 niece and their families. He is predeceased by parents John and Sally Strojan, sister Karen and brother Howard.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Oct. 27, 2019