1/1
John Swanes
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Swanes
July 20, 1951 - November 4, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - John Ross Swanes was born on July 20, 1951 in Tacoma, WA. He passed away peacefully in his Gig Harbor home on November 4, 2020; the home he and his family enjoyed for 40 years. In 2015 John was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer. He made the courageous decision to do all he could do to extend his life, but refused to let his cancer diagnosis define him. He kept his clever sense of humor and mischievous twinkle in his eye throughout his journey.
He is survived by his wife, Pam. John and Pam spent 46 wonderful years building their lives together. Their undying love for one another is evident to all who know them. Also surviving John are his children Ross Swanes (Clare), Carl Swanes (Maya), and Emily Godwin (Ryen); and grandchildren: Jackson, Natalie, Lucy, Elsa, Vivienne and Annika. He was in his element and happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
John was the 4th generation of the Swanes family to own and operate Northern Fish Products in Tacoma. He was a leader in his industry and proud to be "a fish guy".
For the complete obituary, please visit: https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/John-Swanes/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Funeral Home
4100 Steilacoom Blvd SW
Lakewood, WA 98499
(253) 584-0252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mountain View Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved