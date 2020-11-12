John Swanes
July 20, 1951 - November 4, 2020
Gig Harbor, Washington - John Ross Swanes was born on July 20, 1951 in Tacoma, WA. He passed away peacefully in his Gig Harbor home on November 4, 2020; the home he and his family enjoyed for 40 years. In 2015 John was diagnosed with an incurable brain cancer. He made the courageous decision to do all he could do to extend his life, but refused to let his cancer diagnosis define him. He kept his clever sense of humor and mischievous twinkle in his eye throughout his journey.
He is survived by his wife, Pam. John and Pam spent 46 wonderful years building their lives together. Their undying love for one another is evident to all who know them. Also surviving John are his children Ross Swanes (Clare), Carl Swanes (Maya), and Emily Godwin (Ryen); and grandchildren: Jackson, Natalie, Lucy, Elsa, Vivienne and Annika. He was in his element and happiest when he was surrounded by his family.
John was the 4th generation of the Swanes family to own and operate Northern Fish Products in Tacoma. He was a leader in his industry and proud to be "a fish guy".
For the complete obituary, please visit: https://www.mountainviewtacoma.com/obituaries/John-Swanes/