Obituary Condolences Flowers John T "Jack" Butcher, Jr. In his own words, Jack was "a friend of Jesus, husband of Linda, father of Michelle and Derek, stepfather of Bonnie, proud grandfather of Madeleine, Meredith, Nathan, Ian and Kristen, a friend, and a salesman." Jack was born on February 22nd, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington to the late Eva Grace Butcher and the late John T. Butcher, Sr. and passed away at age 79 on March 24, at his home in Browns Point, Washington. Jack was the beloved husband of Linda. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor Baker Macy. Jack is survived by his wife, Linda Butcher; his daughter, Michelle St. John; son Derek Butcher (Mary Murray); stepdaughter, Bonnie McGregor (Carrie Lynn Mooney); brothers, James Baker and S. William Baker (Norma Baker) and grandchildren, Madeleine St. John, Meredith St. John, Nathan Butcher, Ian McGregor, and Kristen McGregor. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Puddles. A member of the Stadium High School graduating class of '58, Jack was a member of the Tiger swim team. Following high school, he attended Olympic Community College and the University of Oregon. In 1962, while employed by the Northern Pacific Railroad, Jack met the love of his life, Linda Barnes of Spokane, Washington, and married her in August of 1963. While living in Spokane they welcomed two children, a daughter, Michelle, and five years later, a son, Derek. It was during these years in Spokane his passion for sales was cultivated through selling mutual funds, menswear, Firestone tires, and life insurance. He quickly learned passion doesn't equate to success, and to make ends meet, also worked as a carpenter - first framing houses and then as a journeyman - on three dam projects: Boundary, Wells, and Little Goose. After these early career experiences, he landed on what he called "the winner," an industrial sales career with Curtis Industries where he was promoted to sales manager. Exactly ten years to the day after moving to Spokane, he moved his young family to Federal Way, where he founded a fastener sales company, Industrial Bolt & Supply, Inc., in 1977. Over the next thirty years, Jack and Linda built Industrial Bolt & Supply, Inc., growing it from two people to over 40 employees with salespeople in seven western states. During this time, he was privileged to serve on the Board of the Specialty Tools & Fastener Distributor's Association (STAFDA). In 2007, Jack and Linda sold the business to their children and retired. Jack is a lifetime member of the Episcopal Church; he grew up attending St. Luke's Memorial in Tacoma and later joined The Church of the Good Shepherd in Federal Way, where he served on the Vestry as Sr. Warden, chairman of the Search Committee, Treasurer, and on Finance & Endowment committees. Jack considered one of the great treasures of his life the friendship of a small group of men - a "Group Reunion" - who met weekly for more than forty years to share their lives and Jesus. Jack was an active member of his local Rotary Club in Federal Way for thirty years and served as its President in 2000. His membership in this philanthropic organization twice afforded him the opportunity to participate in polio eradication efforts in Ethiopia, immunizing children with the life saving Polio vaccine a cause that was dear to his heart, as he had suffered from Polio as a child. Jack loved people and his community and generously supported local causes with his time and contributions; he especially cared about bringing services to the under-served, fostering the arts, and increasing opportunities for youth. Once retired, he pursued his other passions, including cooking, gardening, travel, woodworking, and salmon fishing with his buddies. Jack was the heart of his family. He loved a good laugh, time spent on the water, watching a ball game or an auto race, hosting family dinners prepared from the bounty of his garden, and loving his bride of 55 years. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Jack's life, Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 pm with a reception immediately following at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2415 S 320th St, Federal Way, Washington, 98023. Yahn & Son Funeral Home & Crematory is handling arrangements. Visit their site for more information https://www.yahnandson.com For those who wish, donations in Jack's name may be made to Global Polio Eradication Initiative http://polioeradication.org/financing/donate/, or The Church of the Good Shepherd, Federal Way Buildings & Grounds - P.O. Box 3108, Federal Way, WA 98063.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 30, 2019