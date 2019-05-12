John Thomas Smeall Born at St. Joseph Hospital in Tacoma on April 4, 1950, John passed away there on April 28, 2019 - the same place his parents, Thomas and Betty Smeall, passed away years before. A proud 1968 graduate of Bellarmine Prep., John had a long career as a Ford Man and then ended his working years as a Special Ed paraeducator with the Puyallup School District. As a young adult, he got such joy with his dad while they built and raced unlimited hydroplanes. He loved soaking up sunshine, especially on a walk or in a campground. Always a kid himself, he first got to be Uncle John, then Dad, Coach John, Handsome John, and then the ultimate - Grandpa "Papa John." His love for kids took on a new focus in 1998 after a powerful encounter with God; then he and his wife served in youth ministry until 2015. Officially diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's disease at age 60, John kept a positive attitude and happy spirit until late in his life. Although the disease contributed to his death, John's merciful God used an infection with a very rare blood-clot complication to bring him home. John is survived by his wife, Janis of 44 years; daughter, Jessica "Smiley" Smeall (Brent Wiley); son, Joseph (Joe) Smeall (Kimberly Smeall); grandchildren, Natalie Sue and Patrick Thomas Smeall; sisters, Carla Garcia and Barbara Meyers and brother, James Smeall; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Tacoma, Wash., on Sunday, May 19, at 3:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donations to either the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the University of Washington in Seattle or Camp Bighorn in Plains, Montana.

