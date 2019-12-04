Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Braaten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Wesley Braaten

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Wesley Braaten Obituary
John Wesley Braaten John Wesley Braaten, Pastor, Bible Teacher, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather; passed away on October 29, 2019 from a short illness. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Braaten, Children: Ken Braaten, Jane Zetterberg, Tom Braaten, and Rachel Braaten. He is known in the area for Pastoring and building Bethel Christian Assembly church (Christ is the Answer by the Tacoma Mall). He is best described as loving all people and one of the best Bible teachers. The Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Church For All Nations in Tacoma, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -