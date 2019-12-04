|
John Wesley Braaten John Wesley Braaten, Pastor, Bible Teacher, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great grandfather; passed away on October 29, 2019 from a short illness. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Braaten, Children: Ken Braaten, Jane Zetterberg, Tom Braaten, and Rachel Braaten. He is known in the area for Pastoring and building Bethel Christian Assembly church (Christ is the Answer by the Tacoma Mall). He is best described as loving all people and one of the best Bible teachers. The Memorial service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 2 pm at Church For All Nations in Tacoma, Wa.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Dec. 4, 2019