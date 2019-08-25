|
|
John Westlund Oct. 15, 1929 - Aug. 17, 2019 John lived his life dedicated to his wife, and to his children. He was born on a farm in Wilkeson,Wa. to Oscar and Sarah. John is preceded in death by his parents and 7 siblings leaving his only sister Lucy. John is survived not only by his wife Josephine of 69 1/2years but also his children, Sons, Robert ( Randi ) Eatonville, Richard ( Lynnette ) Puyallup, daughters Janet ( Rob) Rehwinkel Graham, Nancy Koski Puyallup. 10 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. John is also survived by a life time Best friend Quent (Celesta) Henderson. John was a Marine and served his county proudly in the Korea war. John was also a long standing member of the Puyallup Eagles. He enjoyed so many activities there in his past years. Service will be held at Tahoma National Cemetery ...Kent at 10:30 a.m. With a reception following at the Puy. Eagles. All are welcome. Dad we will miss you but your legacy will live on in us.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019