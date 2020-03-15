|
John William Eddy III John William Eddy III of Buckley, WA (b. Lewiston, ID, 1949) passed peacefully on February 29th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Jack, mother Dorothy, and son John. He is survived by his wife Barbara; children Sarah (JD), Ethan, James, and their mother Becci; grandchildren Isaiah, Charlotte, and Anna; siblings Claudine, Evelyn, Charlotte, Jim, and Jerry; and many friends and relatives. John served as a mortarman in Vietnam, then worked as a carpenter, and was a volunteer fire fighter for the Anderson Island Fire Department, before spending 26 years as a machinist for Boeing. Upon his retirement in 2015 he became an active member of the VFW (Post 1414) and valued the support and community he found with his fellow veterans. We love and honor him as a father, brother, husband, and friend. It was his wish that memorials be made to the VFW and Buckley Kiwanis Food Bank. Memorial service information forthcoming. For more information: https://bit.ly/3arAxbr.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 15, 2020