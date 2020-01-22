|
John William "Bill" McDonald John William (Bill) McDonald passed suddenly on January 5th, 2020. He was born to John and Aileen McDonald on April 24th, 1947 in Tacoma, WA. Bill graduated from Lincoln High School in 1965 and received a degree in Economics from Washington State University in 1969. He was then commissioned in the Air Force as a 2nd Lieutenant and retired as a 1st Lieutenant in 1972. Bill was employed by Boeing and during that time he studied at Seattle University for his MBA. After 8 years with Boeing he became employed by Sundstrand which became Allied Signal and finally Honeywell. His positions with Honeywell were Director of Finance, Director of Quality Assurance and Radar Product Line Manager. He retired in 2006. Bill married Leslie P. (Penny) Nelson in 1968. Their son Jeffrey Scott was born in 1970 followed by their second son, Eric William in 1971. In 1983 they adopted their daughter, Lori Jo McDonald. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Aileen McDonald and his sister, Judy Fritz. He is survived by his wife, Leslie Penny McDonald, his sons, Scott McDonald (Kaylee) and Eric MacDonald (Amy), his daughter, Lori Jo McDonald, his four grandchildren, Jaide and Taylor McDonald and Zoe and Zachary MacDonald, his sisters, Jan Bauer, Kathy Weeks (Bob) and Carol Wrenn (Bill), his sisters-in-law, Shannon McClanahan, Laurel Corral (Ernie) and Eileen Lillie (Steve), cousins and many nieces and nephews. Bill was very attached to his Scottish ancestry and was happy to visit Scotland in August 2019. In his early family years much time was spent boating in the San Juan Islands and skiing at White Pass with family and friends. He enjoyed both salmon fishing and fly fishing. In 2005 Bill and Penny bought the Whidbey Island cottage and enjoyed crabbing and fishing with their family and friends. He purchased a Model A and joined the Model A club on the island. The car was driven in many parades on the island. A memorial service and "picnic" luncheon will be held at Edmonds Yacht Club on January 26th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Everett Recovery Café, P.O. Box 2373, Everett, WA 98213.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 22, 2020