Resources More Obituaries for John York Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John York

Obituary Condolences Flowers John A. York Jr. Former Commander of the Washington State Guard, Brigadier General John (Jack) A. York of Edgewood passed away on Monday, June 10th at the age of 91. Jack proudly served his country for over 56 years and was a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War. He was a graduate of Officer Candidate School, The United States Army Command and General Staff College, and The Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He also earned mechanical and industrial engineering degrees from the University of Washington. He spent most of his career stationed in the Northwest where he met his wife Pauline. In 1976, he retired from the federal arena and began working with the Washington State Guard. In his time as a civilian, he traveled the globe for both GE and Boeing. After 11 years serving in the Guard, he was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General and given command of the Washington State Guard. Jack relinquished his command in 2003 to care for his ailing wife. General York was inducted into the Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame in 1998 and his decorations and awards include the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal, Army of Occupation Medal, the Washington State Legion of Merit and the Washington State Distinguished Service Medal. Additionally, he was awarded the Military Order of the World War Silver Patrick Henry Medal and he was the first Washington State recipient of the National Infantry Association's Order of St. Maurice Centurion Medal. Jack is preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pauline, his brother Mark E., and his son John P. He is survived by his son Mark A.(Shauna), his grandchildren Lindsey (Nic) and Casey (Kara), and his great-grandchildren Kalista, Alexander, and Liam. Services will be held at both the Tahoma National Cemetery on Thursday, June 27th at 10:30 AM and at 2 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Puyallup where he served as a deacon and elder. You lived such a full life and we are so proud of you. You will always be our hero.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries