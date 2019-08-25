|
Johnna Higgins Johnna (Sheehy) Higgins was born September 23rd 1971, passed away peacefully July 29th 2019 with family around her. She is survived by her husband and three children in addition to her loving mother, and five sisters. Words cannot describe what she meant to the people who knew her. Daughter, sister, teammate, aunt, wife, mother, colleague and friend in these roles there was none better. Johnna will be dearly missed. Service will be held 9am at St. Charles 7112 S. 12th Street Tacoma, WA Friday August 30th 2019 reception following. www.americanmemorial.org
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019