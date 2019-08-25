Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Johnna Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnna Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Johnna Higgins Obituary
Johnna Higgins Johnna (Sheehy) Higgins was born September 23rd 1971, passed away peacefully July 29th 2019 with family around her. She is survived by her husband and three children in addition to her loving mother, and five sisters. Words cannot describe what she meant to the people who knew her. Daughter, sister, teammate, aunt, wife, mother, colleague and friend in these roles there was none better. Johnna will be dearly missed. Service will be held 9am at St. Charles 7112 S. 12th Street Tacoma, WA Friday August 30th 2019 reception following. www.americanmemorial.org
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johnna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.