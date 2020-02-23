|
|
Johnny D. Ladwig On February 19th, 2020 after a few months of failing health from cancer, Johnny D. Ladwig died peacefully surrounded by those that loved him greatly. Johnny was born June 23, 1938 in Loveland, Washington to Fred and Erna Ladwig. Always proud of each job he had, Johnny had a newspaper route he started at age 12 and kept through high school. At 16, he pumped gas until he was hired by St. Regis in Kapowsin, setting chokers. That's all it took for Johnny to be forever in love with the forest and trucks. Working many truck driving jobs from Canyon Ready mix to Tacoma Hauling, hauling supplies up to the Alaskan Pipeline in the '80s and logging, driving a truck was who Johnny was. He built for himself a great reputation among his peers and leased his truck to too many people to name here. In 1985 he bought his own Peterbuilt and up until the day he died he proudly told people that "his butt was the only butt that ever sat in that seat!" Johnny is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Delbert Ladwig. Survived by children Candace (Pat), Cevin (Kelly), Jon (Tony) and Travis (Connie), 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and his sisters Alvera Christensen and Lorraine (Weldon) Easley. He leaves behind a legacy to his children and grandchildren of working hard, being honest, loving our family and God with just a bit of some Ladwig stubbornness. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 1pm, Saturday February 29th, 2020 at Fir Lane Memorial Park, 924 East 176th St., Spanaway, WA 98387. Viewing at 11:30am. Reception to follow.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 23, 2020