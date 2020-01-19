|
Teresa (Rink) Johnson Teresa Frances Johnson passed away on January 15, 2020 at the age of 93. Mom was born on August 21, 1926 to Frank and Lena Rink in Tacoma, Washington. She attended Saint Patrick Grade School and Aquinas High School, graduating in 1945. She worked for National Bank of Washington as a messenger, eventually becoming a proof operator. She worked for the bank through its many incarnations for over 40 years, eventually retiring from First Interstate Bank in 1988. Mom met the love of her life, Vic Johnson in the late 1940s, and they were married in 1954. They celebrated over 50 years of marriage together until Vic passed away in 2005. In 1960, her only son Doug was born, whom she loved deeply. When Doug met and eventually married Shirley in 1987, Mom welcomed her to the family and treated her as the daughter that she never had. After retirement, the joy of Mom's life was her two grandchildren, Claire and Andrew. Mom treasured them and spent as much time with them as she could. She would gladly come over and babysit at the drop of a hat for the opportunity to spend time with her grandkids! She went to every soccer game that they played in, rain or shine, all the way through high school. Mom was the kindest person anyone ever met. She was always more concerned about you than about herself and did everything she could to make you feel comfortable and appreciated, even if you were a stranger. Mom was a lifelong Catholic and member of Saint Ann Parish where she volunteered at the Church and school. Teresa is survived by her brother, Father George Rink, sister-in-law Pat Rink, her son Doug and his wife Shirley, grandchildren Claire Millbauer (Greg) and Andrew Johnson, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Lena, her brothers Leo and Doc, her sister Agnes, and her husband Vic. A special thank you to her niece Becky Weaver and nephews Jim and Brian Larson for all the care and help they gave Mom when Doug and Shirley moved to Portland, so that Teresa could remain in her home as long as possible. Also, many thanks to Mercy and her staff at MercyCare for taking loving care of Teresa in her final months. A funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday January 22, 2020 11:00 am Saint Ann Catholic Church, 7025 S Park Ave, Tacoma, WA; a reception will follow. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. Viewing Tuesday January 21, 2020 beginning at 7pm at Gaffney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Teresa's name to St. Ann Parish, 7025 S. Park Ave, Tacoma, WA 98408. Memories and condolences can be left online at www.GaffneyCares.com Arrangement by Gaffney Funeral Home 253-572-6003.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Jan. 19, 2020