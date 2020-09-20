Jomarie Lorena Serquinia Jomarie Lorena Serquinia passed from this world to be with my loved ones on August 17, 2020, at home in Edgewood, at the age of 67. I was born May 11, 1953 to Marcelino and Joyce Serquinia of Auburn. I graduated from Auburn High in 1971. I formed many friendships that I still had in my olden years. Thanks for being my friends for so long. I am writing my own obituary to say thank you to all of the people who helped me along the way. Those who loved me, cared for me, laughed with me, and taught me things so I could have a wonderful happy life. I was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you. That is what made my life worthwhile. Some of my hobbies were building computers, making huge concrete leaves, and fixing things that were broken. I loved driving fast cars, volleyball and playing softball with my friends. I was a sports nut .. golf, water/snow skiing, racquetball, hiking, flying stunt kites, riding dirt bikes, and sailing with my brother on his Hobiecat. I loved family dinners at my sister's house, clam digging at the ocean and playing poker with friends and family. I believe I was the first woman dump truck driver around these parts in the mid-70's, tomboy that I was. I also made sure I loved and spoiled all of my animals to the max. I was preceded in death by my parents Marcelino and Joyce Serquinia, and by my two best friends in the world, my sister Susan Fahlgren (Richard) and brother Lori Serquinia (Lauri Paeper). Life wasn't the same without you here. I'm survived by my beautiful (inside and out) niece Christine Kinney and her son Kaleo Kinney and my wonderful nephew Timothy Fahlgren (Aneta Lis). I was married to John Bell for 20 years. Thank you for taking care of me during my sickness, taking me to all my appointments and putting up with my hot brain after radiation treatments. I couldn't/wouldn't have done it without you. Also survived by my stepchildren Andrew Bell and Jamie Inks (Grant), grandchildren Aubrey Inks and Madisyn Lefever (David), and great-grandsons Ryker and Odin. In lieu of flowers, make a donation to any animal shelter. Or just do something nice for someone. There will be a memorial service sometime down the road.



