Jon Christopher Abels Jon Christopher Abels passed away quietly in his sleep early on August 14, 2019. He was a proud fourth generation resident of Tacoma with a great love of its history, as well as old cars, gardening and good music. Most of all he loved his family and friends. We will all miss his laugh, smile and his pleasure in easy conversation. Jon made friends everywhere. He is survived by his parents, Ron and Margie Abels, brother Ken Abels, his children Gaeton and Evie Abels and life partner Mary Fuller, Tekoah Fuller, Naren Fuller and extended family who loved him dearly. There will be a celebration of his life on September 7th-- an open house starting at 3 PM at 4006 S 7th Street in Tacoma. Come and remember him with us. What we know now.....is that time is falling away...all of it reeling out. There will be no stopping or slowing..snatched moments maybe...those that we can lose ourselves in...deep inhales and then exhales....easy, slowly...like watching a balloon trail away on a broken string. We are at an age now where there is no luxury of ignorance of the clock...of the price of lost days. It seems a most precious thing though..what I have known in this life.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 21, 2019