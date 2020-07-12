Jon Reynoldson Jon W. Reynoldson, 82, passed away at his home in Gig Harbor on July 2, 2020. Jon was born November 12,1937 to Isabel and Frances Grubb, adopted by Elsie and Andrew Reynoldson, and raised with sister Sandra. One of the highlights of Jon's life was meeting his birth mother Isabel, brother Bob and sister Sue in 1993. The Reynoldson and Grubb families shared many very special times together; Jon was so very grateful for his time with Isabel, Bob, Sue, and their families. Jon married his Stadium High School sweetheart, Sandra (Sandy) Sommer, in 1957. Married for 63 years, Jon and Sandy's life together was filled with love, laughter, hard work, and dedication to each other and to their family. Jon and Sandy's deep commitment, love, and mutual respect for each other is a legacy that will live on in the hearts of those who know and love them. After Jon's retirement from the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Jon and Sandy built and operated Gig Harbor Health Care until retiring again in 1995. Jon and Sandy embraced retirement with enthusiasm spending time RV'ing around the country, boating, traveling the world, and spending time in their home away from home in Surprise, Arizona. Jon especially loved playing poker with Sandy and the members of the Poker Club at Sun City Grand. Jon is survived by the love of his life Sandy, three children Lori Jacoby (Greg), Jon Reynoldson, Jr. and Michael Reynoldson; seven grandchildren Erin (Wegner) Metschke, Cory Wegner, Sarah (Reynoldson) McSorley, Katie Reynoldson, Conrad Reynoldson (mom Kathi Reynoldson), Kathryn and Ben Jacoby; four great grandchildren, Maya Reynoldson, Jack and Charlotte McSorley, and Olive Metschke; brother Bob (Debbie) Grubb, sister Sue (Chuck) Guerrini, and many extended family members. The family would like to sincerely thank Dr. Mark Craddock for his kindness and care for Jon over so many years; and to the St. Francis Hospice staff for their compassion and care for Jon over the past few weeks. So hold your loved ones close today and whisper in their ear, tell them how much you love them and that you'll always hold them dear. Please join our family in celebration of his life by loving each other well. Memories and photos can be shared at www.mountainviewtacoma.com
.