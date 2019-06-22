Home

Jonathan "Jon" Cole Supplee On Saturday April 27, 2019 Jonathan Cole Supplee passed away in his home at the age of 20. He was born in Seattle Washington and spent most of his life on Vashon Island before moving to Portland Oregon. He loved the ocean, and his ashes will be scattered to the winds and the seas in honor of his wish to be forever free. Jon was the most loving soul that ever lived and he will be lovingly and forever remembered by his mother Ann Kremer, father Paul (Bobbie) Supplee, sister Holly Loveless, step-brother Chris Wheless, step-sister Rachel (Aaron) Jackson, grandmother Beverly Kremer, grandfather William Supplee and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 22, 2019
