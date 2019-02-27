Jonathan David Ost Jonathan David Ost, 71, of University Place, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born on December 15, 1947 in Sona Bato, Congo Africa to missionary parents Nate and Helen Ost. He was an airplane mechanic, machinist, and tool and die maker. Jon was a faithful employee of Ideal Machine and Boeing for many years and made many friends along the way. After retirement, his favorite activity was being with the guys at "the unit" working on his many projects or helping them with theirs. All those who knew him appreciated his intelligence, ingenuity and humor. He loved the outdoors, boating, fixing cars and enjoyed anything that had a motor. Jon was dedicated to making money so that Bibles could be sent to China. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Karen, his brother Steve (Carol), niece Sara, nephew Joel, and brother Peter (Jackie). Jon is now at peace with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. At his request, there will be no memorial service. Memorial donations can be made in Jon's name to Multiplication Network Ministries designated to Bibles for China. (www.MultiplicationNetwork.org) 22515 Torrence Ave., Sauk Village, IL 60411.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary