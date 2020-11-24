1/1
Jonathan Douglas Larson
1983 - 2020
Jonathan Douglas Larson
January 31, 1983 - November 17, 2020
Puyallup, Washington - Jonathan Douglas Larson of Puyallup, WA passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37, on Tuesday, November 17th, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, WA. Jonathan is survived by his mother and father, Lisa Mann and Doug Larson, brother Konrad Larson, wife Christa Larson, grandparents Donovan and MaryAnn Larson and Anthony and Patricia Heinz, along with many other extended family members. Jonathan was a project manager at Larson Glass in Puyallup, WA. He was a fourth generation Larson in the company. Jonathan graduated Puyallup High School in 2002 and received his Bachelors Degree from Washington State University in 2007, where he also played football for the Cougars. Jonathan was an avid angler and a fishermans guide in Alaska for many years. It is with profound sadness that we have to say goodbye to our Jonathan. He will be deeply missed in our hearts forever. Until we meet again, Rest in Peace. All of our love. A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 2-5pm in care of Hill Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 217 E. Pioneer Puyallup, WA.


November 23, 2020
My deepest condolences to all the family. Jon and I spent a few good years in Lake Creek, AK together. I man we will never forget.
Martin Monahan
Coworker
