Jonathan Ellis Jonathan David Ellis, 17 of Tacoma Washington, was taken home to be with his Heavenly Father on January 21st, 2020 Jonathan was born in Oregon Ohio on July 18th, 2002 and was gifted through adoption into his loving family at birth. From an early age, Jonathan exhibited an incredible capacity to love others, and had a fondness for his grandparents who also loved him unconditionally. His smile was contagious, and he brought joy and laughter to everyone who knew him. Jonathan was raised in the church and was an active member of the Champion Kids group at Champions Centre in Tacoma, even accepting Jesus as his Lord and Savior on June 3rd, 2007. As a young boy he loved to draw, do puzzles with his grandmother, build complex Lego assemblies like the Starship Enterprise and was especially interested in the Story of the RMS Titanic. He would spend hours reading about it and drawing large detailed pictures of the ship that amazed his family and friends. In Elementary and middle school, Jonathan loved to sing in the Choir and had a sweet soprano voice that eventually got him accepted to the All district Choir in the Franklin Pierce School District. He loved to sing the theme song to Titanic, My Heart Will Go On. Jonathan is survived by his loving parents Ed and Sandy Ellis, his brother Joel Ellis, Grandparents George and Mary Reyes, Grandmothers Patricia Ellis and Helen Silva, with extended family in Washington and other states. He was loved and cherished by everyone who knew him, and he will be dearly missed by us all. Funeral Arrangements for the family are being handled by Fir Lane Memorial Park in Spanaway Washington. There will be a celebration of Jonathans life on February 8th at 4pm at Trinity Church, 4041 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma WA 98409. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to Celebrate Recovery.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 2, 2020