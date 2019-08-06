Home

Jong Suk Chon Obituary
Jong Suk Chon On Sunday, August 4, 2019, Jong Suk Chon, loving mother of four children, passed away at age 89. Jong Suk Chon was born on February 9, 1930 in Kaesung, North Korea to Sung Jong Kong and In Im Kim. She graduated from school and worked for Central BK of Korea until the Korean War in 1950. She immigrated to the United States in November 1974 with her family and her mother. Jong Suk Chon was preceded in death by her husband, Ki Bok Chon. She is survived by her four children, Betty, Jenny, Eric, and Jason; her three sisters,; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Aug. 6, 2019
