Home

POWERED BY

Services
New Tacoma Cemeteries, Funeral Home & Crematory
9212 Chambers Creek Rd. W.
University Place, WA 98467
(253) 564-1311
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Inn at Gig Harbor
Gig Harbor, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joni Schick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joni L. Schick


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joni L. Schick Obituary
Joni L. Schick Joni L. Schick, 62, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA on April 21, 1957. Joni grew up on Horsehead Bay in Gig Harbor, WA where she was an avid water-skier and swimmer. She moved to Fox Island in 1990 where she enjoyed gardening, boating, walking, running and entertaining family and friends. Joni was preceded in death by her father, William Kelly. Joni is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Schick; daughter, Amy (Jessica) Schick; son, Jacob (Kailee) Schick; mother, Cora Kelly; brothers, Blake Kelly and Patrick (Miscella) Kelly; sisters, Kendra (Brett) Carlton and Cortney (Troy) Rushforth; grandchildren, Chandler and Charlotte Schick; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Inn at Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, WA on Sunday, June, 9, 2019 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank and Community Services.
logo

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now