Joni L. Schick Joni L. Schick, 62, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, May 12, 2019. She was born in Seattle, WA on April 21, 1957. Joni grew up on Horsehead Bay in Gig Harbor, WA where she was an avid water-skier and swimmer. She moved to Fox Island in 1990 where she enjoyed gardening, boating, walking, running and entertaining family and friends. Joni was preceded in death by her father, William Kelly. Joni is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Schick; daughter, Amy (Jessica) Schick; son, Jacob (Kailee) Schick; mother, Cora Kelly; brothers, Blake Kelly and Patrick (Miscella) Kelly; sisters, Kendra (Brett) Carlton and Cortney (Troy) Rushforth; grandchildren, Chandler and Charlotte Schick; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Inn at Gig Harbor, Gig Harbor, WA on Sunday, June, 9, 2019 from 2-4pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Gig Harbor Peninsula FISH Food Bank and Community Services.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on June 2, 2019