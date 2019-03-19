Josef F. Schelbert Josef "Sepp" Franz Schelbert passed away peacefully in Graham, Wa on March 14, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife of 51 years and immediate family. Sepp was born March 23, 1943, in Schoenenbuch, Switzerland, the youngest of six children. In 1967, he immigrated to the United States with his soon-to-be wife, Laura. He found employment with Morrow Plumbing, and later began Schelbert Plumbing, which he ran successfully for 33 years. Sepp and Laura raised four sons on their 10-acre farm in Graham. Sepp not only taught his boys to ski, but also coached the racing team at Crystal Mountain. He loved the outdoors, especially being in the woods, in the snow, and in his meticulous garden. He was a member of Sts. Cosmas and Damian Church, the Swiss Sportsmen's Club and Swiss Men's Society. Sepp is preceded in death by his parents, Franz and Josephina, and survived by Laura and sons, Josef (Jennifer), Mark (Molly), Erik (Sheri), and Karl (Dalene), as well as eight adoring grandchildren and five siblings in Switzerland. Services will be held on March 21, at 11:00 a.m., preceded by Rosary at 10:30 a.m. at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Sumner, Wa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Swiss Kids Kamp or the Schwinger Club.

