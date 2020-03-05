|
|
Joseph A. Holmquist Joseph Adrian Holmquist Jr, 87, son of Joseph Adrian Holmquist Sr and Gisella (Lang) Holmquist passed away peacefully on March 1 st , 2020 at his group home in Sumner, WA. Joe was born on June 24 th , 1932 in Tacoma, Washington. Joe led a long and productive life starting at an early age. As a ten year old, in 1943, Joe outshot eight district champions to win the Tacoma grade school marbles championship. The iconic photo of Joe competing in this tournament is featured in tacomahistory.live, and can be seen in a number of businesses throughout the Tacoma area. Joe was a self-made man, owning a successful flooring business in San Jose, CA. Twenty years later he moved that business to Buckley, WA. Joe also owned a successful self-storage business in Buckley. He was active in community affairs, once running for a seat on the Pierce County Council. His community efforts led him to be named Bonney Lake "Citizen of the Year" in 1991. Joe enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and taking trips with Liz in their RV. His other interests included fishing, and gardening. Joe also loved pool and was captain of his league team. He loved seafood and trips to the casino. He was also a proud veteran, serving 2 years in the United States Navy, achieving the rank of Machinists Mate 3rd class Petty Officer. In 1953 Joe married the love of his life, Elizabeth Broz. They were married for 57 years until Liz's passing in 2011. Joe not only cared for his beloved Liz during her 11 year battle with cancer, he was also caregiver to his mother in law, Katy Broz, for many years until she was in her 90's. Together they raised their daughters, Dana (1958-2004), Denise, and their son Marc. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Sr., his mother Gisella, his wife Elizabeth, brothers and sisters Oliver, Pearl (Jacques), Lois (Shine), Evelyn (Winslow), Helen (Glenn), daughter Dana, and his grandsons Nicholas (Lelli) and Robbie (Morrison). He is survived by his brothers Al, Harvey, Charles, sister Carol, daughter Denise (Stanley), son Marc, grandchildren Erica, Adam (Nichols), Adrianne (Francis), Michael (Sharp), Joshua (Kirkbride), James and John (Stanley), and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 11-12pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 in New Tacoma Cemetery's Chambers Creek Chapel, 9221 Chambers Creek Road W, University Place, WA, with funeral service beginning at 12pm.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Mar. 5, 2020