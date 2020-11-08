Joseph Alexander Steele

May 28, 1930 - May 2, 2020

Tacoma, Washington - A soldier to the end.

Joe was a loving husband and father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Known as Jay in his youth, Joe was born in Pittsburgh PA, and moved with his family at the age of six to Indiana, PA. Joe was very athletic and played football with his brothers, John and Barry, on the high school team. He was also catcher for the baseball team.

Joe had many passions and pursuits in his life. He enjoyed photography, he liked to paint, and he loved spending time with his children and their families. He had a deep passion for baseball throughout his life, playing while in the Army and into his seventies. While in the Army, Joe was catcher in a game when Army draftee Baseball Hall of Fame Center Fielder Willie Mays came up to bat. To hear it from Joe, Willie hit the first pitch so far it still has not come down.

But most of all, Joe liked to talk. And talk he did, especially about his time in the Army.

While still in school, Joe joined the Pennsylvania National Guard in 1947. He enlisted in the Army in 1950. He was a veteran of the Korean and Vietnam wars. On March 9, 1953, Joe was wounded in action in North Korea, receiving serious neck and leg wounds from enemy artillery fire. Joe was transported from a MASH Unit to the Tokyo Army Hospital, then to a San Francisco hospital and finally to Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington D.C. It was while at Walter Reed that Joe asked for Alda Mae Greer's hand in marriage. They married May 24th of that same year forming a bond that has lasted beyond Joe's death 66 years later. Joe received a Purple Heart for his injuries. He also received a Combat Infantry Badge; awarded only to those who have come under enemy fire.

Until his retirement, Joe had many other postings; post war Korea, Germany, Fort Ord, Spokane, Fort Lewis, and many additional short-term postings. In 1962 Joe was abruptly sent to West Berlin during the Cuban Missile crises to defend against potential attack by the Soviet Union. Joe fought twice in Vietnam, once as an advisor to the South Vietnamese Army and once in the infantry. He was an expert Marksman and Sharpshooter. He was considered an excellent leader and soldier by those he led.

Joe's family history is one rich in military service. Named after his father, Joe is the fifth in a line of Josephs. The first Joseph, born in 1815 in County Derry, Northern Ireland, immigrated to the United States in 1836. He enlisted in the Civil War Union Army where he served the entire war, first as a Captain in the PA Volunteer Calvary, 2nd Regiment, Company M. As a Major, he fought in the Battle at Gettysburg as Adjutant, 2nd Calvary, 59th Regiment. During the war he rose to the rank of Lt. Col, was wounded, captured by the enemy and held in Andersonville POW camp and the POW Camp Sorghum. He escaped capture and returned to the fight. His son, Joseph Jr also served in the war with distinction, serving with his father rising to the rank of Captain. Joseph Jr was wounded twice and had the reputation of having stiff courage under battle.

Joe's father, Joseph IV, also served in war, having volunteered for active duty to fight in WWII as a U.S. Navy Seabee in New Guinea at the age of 37, leaving behind a family and a successful business in Indiana, PA.

Joe was a member of Grace Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) for 59 years. He is survived by his loving wife Alda Mae and their 5 children, Kathi Lynn (Craig), Joseph Alexander, Mark Allen, Eric Brian and David Michael, his 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Joe was laid to rest on October 26 at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, WA, alongside others who have served their country with great honor, courage and distinction. He is sorely missed. A soldier to the end. May he rest in peace.





