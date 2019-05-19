Joseph Anthony Michael Francis Betz Joe died peacefully at his home in Fircrest, WA, on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. He was born in Everett, WA on September 29th, 1929, to Gerard Betz and Anne Schultz. Joe spent his childhood in Seahurst, WA. He graduated from Seattle Prep in 1947 and Seattle U in 1951 with a B.E. In 1952 he enlisted in the army and served in Korea and Japan. After leaving the army in 1954 he started substitute-teaching math in the Seattle area. The G.I. Bill sent him to UW and WSU to earn his masters degree in 1956. He taught math at Garfield H.S. from 1958 to 1967. In 1961 he married Pauline Young. In 1967 he moved his growing family to Fircrest to start teaching at Tacoma Community College, where he stayed until 2001. Joe loved to travel, but his heart was in the Pacific Northwest. He loved hiking, camping, swimming and exploring nature. He loved watching, playing and coaching sports, especially basketball. He had a passion for teaching young and old the beauty of mathematics. He dedicated himself to a life of service to God, family, friends and community. Joe is survived by Pauline, his wife of 57 years; sons, Michael (Cynthia), Paul, Chris (Theresa); daughter Laura (Nick); 8 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maria (Keith). A rosary will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd at 7:00 PM and a funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23rd at 11:00 AM with a reception to follow. Both will be at St. Charles Borromeo on South 12th. Inurnment at Gethsemane Cemetery. Donations may be sent to Nativity House or Catholic Community Services. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com. Arrangements by Gaffney Funeral Home, 253-572-6003.

