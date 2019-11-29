|
|
Joseph August Stumpf Living a life rich in heart and faith, Joseph passed away on November 19, 2019. He was welcomed into the world by Katherine and Anton Stumpf on May 14, 1936, in Huff, North Dakota. Early on, Joe (Austin) worked on the family farm in Huff and as a military police officer stationed in Berlin, Germany. He later became a barber and worked for Meyer Floor Covering until retirement. Joseph moved to Tacoma in 1957 and began his loving 50 year marriage with his wife, Evelyn Stumpf. Together they enjoyed camping at Lake Cushman and Pacific Beach as well as visiting North Dakota. Joe had a knack for teaching himself new skills like woodworking, playing the guitar and piano, and fixing just about any problem his kids or grandkids brought to him. He was perhaps best known for his big heart. Joe always warmed a room with his smile and jokes. The lights of his life were his children, Joseph, Charles (Kenda), Denise (May), and Larry (Wendy). He loved to spoil his grandchildren Kara, Alec, Tyler, Ashley, Emily, Serenity, Blayze, Peyton, Jeremiah, and Elijah. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and siblings Anton, Andrew, Philip, Robert, and Sabina. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and siblings Mike, Mary, Frank, Clara, John, and Frances. His viewing will be held at Tuell-McKee in Tacoma on Monday, November 2, from 4-7:00 p.m. A celebration of his life will be held at Visitation Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 3, at 11:00 a.m. The rosary will occur 30 minutes prior. He will be laid to rest in Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent on Wednesday, December 4, at 11:30 a.m.
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Nov. 29, 2019