Joseph Bendickson 7/26/1987- 2/4/2019 On the morning of Monday, Feb 4, 2019, Joseph "Joey" Michael Lee Bendickson went to be with his Lord and Savior after sending his wife of four months, Chelsea Bendickson, off to work. He passed away suddenly, but peacefully at his home in Lake Tapps, WA, where they had recently moved and were preparing to become parents. Joey was a fiercely devoted husband, soon-to-be-father, son, brother, uncle, friend and co-laborer for the gospel. On January 28th, 2019, Joey celebrated five years of his new life in Christ and although we mourn this sudden loss, we also rejoice in the assurance that Joey is at home with Jesus. Joey and Chelsea married on Sept. 16, 2018 and found out they were expecting in December. Joey was very excited to be a father and would have been as good a father as he was husband, employee and friend. As the Director of Outreach at ABSOLUTE Ministries, the impact that Joey left on the guys at ABSOLUTE, his church family, and every single person he came across was unforgettable. There isn't one person who hasn't been impacted by their time with Joey because of his great love for Jesus and his passion to see lives transformed for God's glory and kingdom. His enthus-iasm for Jesus was infec-tious, his love for his wife was profound, and his loyalty to the Oregon Ducks wasvibrant. We will miss him dearly. Joey is survived by his wife, Chelsea Bendickson, and their unborn son or daughter, father Michael L. Bendick-son, step-mother Terry Bendickson, step-brother Tom, step-sister Jill, mother Lori Woobank, step-father Samuel Garcia, sisters Jessica Bendickson, Anji Garcia, Izabela Garcia, brothers Manuel Garcia, and Christopher Garcia, uncles Dennis Woobank and Brian Woobank, aunt Julie Pond, great uncle Randy Deihl. grandfather Benjamin J. Woobank, and nine cousins. Preceding Joey in death are grandparents Ronald L and Beverly Bendickson, sister Gracie Garcia, and uncle Scott Woobank. A public memorial service to celebrate Joey's life will be held at 2:00 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Grace Community Church in Auburn. Memorial donations can be made in Joey's name to ABSOLUTE Ministries at www.absoluteministries.org or to the gofundme drive for Chelsea and the baby: https://www.gofundme.com/xqusra.

Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary