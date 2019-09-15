|
Joseph Daniel "Dan" McNally Dr. Joseph Daniel "Dan" McNally, DDS, was born 6/15/1931 in Tacoma, WA and passed from complications of vascular dementia on 9/1/2019. Dan graduated from Bellarmine Preparatory, then Santa Clara University with a chemistry degree, and served in the U.S. Army before marrying Patricia Masonic and graduating from University of Washington Dental School, where he became a long-time Husky fan. He subsequently opened a family dental practice in Tacoma, later specializing in endodontics. Dan and Pat raised six children, Mike (Linda) McNally, Kathy (Paul) Elkins, Colleen (Andrew) McDougall, Susan (Tim) Jones, Bill (Laura) McNally, and Jeff (Cindy) McNally. His adored grandchildren are Jenny Koppel, Brice Erxleben, Colleen Lind, Ann Thigpen, Kelsey and Courtney McDougall, Travis and Max Jones, and Nathan, Joshua, Lukas, Mariah, and James McNally. He was blessed to have eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Dan was an active leader in the Dental profession serving as President of the Pierce County Dental Association, President of Washington State Dental Association and Vice President of Delta Dental Plans Association. Dan also held leadership roles with Bellarmine Prep, St. Charles Borromeo Church, the Town of Fircrest and Fircrest Golf Club. He and Pat were facilitators for Pacific Institute and enjoyed weekends teaching others the power of affirmations and positive mindsets. In the 80s, Dan rehabilitated buildings on Tacoma's Pacific Avenue. His adventures included becoming a private pilot, climbing Mount Rainier, performing dental work on Ivan the Gorilla, summers in Tokeland, hunting trips in Twisp, Saturdays at Husky Stadium and wonderful family hiking, skiing and boating trips. Dan was preceded in death by Patricia in 1992, then found love again with his second wife, Gerri (Filkins) McNally, who passed in 2018. They enjoyed happy retirement years with travel, family, and golf. He gained a new step-daughter Sally Ouhl and step-son Rick (Diana) Filkins, along with grandchildren Tryce and Sydney Ouhl. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday 9/20/19 9:00 am at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with a reception to follow.in the parish hall. Rosary will be recited Thursday 9/19/19 at 7:00 pm in the Gaffney funeral home chapel. Please leave online condolences at www.gaffneycares.com
Published in News Tribune (Tacoma) on Sept. 15, 2019